Watching coastal storm for the end of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved through the Lowcountry overnight bringing an end to the warm weather we’ve enjoyed over the past few days. Today will be breezy and cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs today will be in the mid 60s. Temperatures will continue to cool Thursday and Friday as clouds increase due to a series of disturbances that will pass nearby. We shouldn’t see much in the way of rain Thursday or Friday. The best chance of rain will likely arrive Friday night into Saturday. The amount of rain will be determined by the proximity of a coastal low pressure system which will develop in the Gulf of Mexico, track across Florida and then pass off the Southeast coastline. Computer models vary from minimal amounts of rain to several inches. Models have trended toward a drier outcome this morning. Regardless, we’ll likely see plenty of clouds and chilly, breezy weather. Highs will only be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Sunshine will return Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

COASTAL FLOODING: Due to astronomical influences(King Tides) and a developing storm offshore, tides will run well above normal through the rest of the week. High tides of greatest concern will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning tide cycles. The determining factor in how significant flooding may be will be the wind direction. If the wind direction is N or NNE, that is an slightly offshore wind that will help to limit the amount of additional water moving into our waterways that could exacerbate the flooding concerns. If the winds veer NE of ENE(onshore), this will push a significant amount of water into the Charleston Harbor and other low-lying tidal areas of the Lowcountry. If the second scenario(onshore wind) plays out, significant coastal flooding of low-lying areas looks likely. At this point in time, it appears that the wind may be parallel or slightly offshore for a good portion of this event. Flooding would still be likely but we could be spared the worst possible outcome.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Cooler. High 67.

THURSDAY: More Clouds. Chilly. High 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible Late. High 59.

SATURDAY: Mainly Cloudy. Showers Possible and Breezy. High 58.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 65.

