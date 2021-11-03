SC Lottery
Woman charged after Horry County police seize guns, drugs, body armor

A woman is facing several charges in connection to a drug and weapons case in Socastee.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman is facing several charges in connection to a drug and weapons case in Socastee, according to Horry County police.

The department’s narcotics unit was called in to assist patrol officers on Sept. 29 after a woman was caught with numerous firearms, body armor, ammunition, and a variety of drugs, police said.

The woman, who police identified as 31-year-old Karen Barrineau, was taken into custody. She was reportedly out on bond for other drug trafficking charges at the time of the arrest.

Karen Barrineau
Karen Barrineau(Source: JRLDC)

Barrineau is charged with the following:

  • Trafficking methamphetamine (10 grams or more)
  • Trafficking heroin (4 grams or more)
  • Two counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Possession of a firearm during a violent crime

The investigation led police to seize the following:

  • Five long guns
  • Seven handguns, two of which were stolen
  • Body armor
  • Methamphetamine (13.7 grams)
  • Heroin (9.5 grams)
  • Fentanyl - pressed pills (4.7 grams)
  • Fentanyl - powder (2.7 grams)
  • $1,757

Barrineau remains behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

