Woman charged after Horry County police seize guns, drugs, body armor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman is facing several charges in connection to a drug and weapons case in Socastee, according to Horry County police.

The department’s narcotics unit was called in to assist patrol officers on Sept. 29 after a woman was caught with numerous firearms, body armor, ammunition, and a variety of drugs, police said.

The woman, who police identified as 31-year-old Karen Barrineau, was taken into custody. She was reportedly out on bond for other drug trafficking charges at the time of the arrest.

Karen Barrineau (Source: JRLDC)

Barrineau is charged with the following:

Trafficking methamphetamine (10 grams or more)

Trafficking heroin (4 grams or more)

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm during a violent crime

The investigation led police to seize the following:

Five long guns

Seven handguns, two of which were stolen

Body armor

Methamphetamine (13.7 grams)

Heroin (9.5 grams)

Fentanyl - pressed pills (4.7 grams)

Fentanyl - powder (2.7 grams)

$1,757

Barrineau remains behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

