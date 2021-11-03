SC Lottery
Working Wednesdays: Roper St. Francis looking to fill hospital vacancies

Jobs are available in both clinical and non-clinical positions.
By Ann McGill
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Healthcare is hiring both clinical and non-clinical positions. The healthcare system has five locations in the Tri-County area.

There are opportunities in nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, athletic training, medical receptionists, call center operators, human resources, environment services, and many others. Click the link to apply.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the livestream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

