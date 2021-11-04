Berkeley Co. Animal Center asking for help as overcrowding gets worse

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - With over 500 animals on-site and being fostered, the Berkeley County Animal Center says the problem of overcrowding in their shelter is not getting better.

“We’ve been frequently at capacity, but I think right now, it’s kind of reaching some higher numbers,” Berkeley County Government spokesperson Jenna-ley Jamison says. “We had 6,000 that came in over the last year that we’ve taken care of, and the goal is for this not to be somewhere that they stay.”

Right now, it costs $20 for an adult cat or dog and $50 for a kitten.

Animal center officials say these low fees are a direct response to this overcrowding.

The animals coming into the center, officials say, aren’t just strays but owners surrendering their pets. Some of the pets are dropped with medical needs, which animal center officials say is just one of several reasons owners drop off their pets.

One animal at the shelter had about $8,000 worth of surgery and medical bills after her owners dropped her off. Employees at the shelter also say they’re not just looking to find people to adopt and foster, but they want to find the owners of several animals that are brought in.

Between missing pets, strays and surrendered animals, officials say they don’t have enough room for these animals to stay.

“We just have a lot of animals in the community. The shelter is overcrowded. We’re frequently overcrowded. We’re just asking for the community’s help now,” Jamison says.

