Coastal flooding leads to road closures downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Downtown Charleston is seeing road closures due to increased tides and coastal flooding Thursday morning.

The city of Charleston issued a warning urging motorists to prepare for the possibility of flooding and road closures during morning high tides.

“City of Charleston Emergency Management officials urge motorists to use caution when driving on the roadways, allow extra time for commuting and use alternate routes to avoid areas of known flooding,” city officials said.

Current road closures around the Charleston area:

Saint Andrews Boulevard between US Highway 17 and Saint Andrews Boulevard - All lanes closed

Washington Street at Society Street - All lanes closed

Lockwood Boulevard at Spring Street - Warning

Lockwood Drive between Wentworth Street and Broad Street - All lanes closed

Lockwood Drive ramp between US Highway 17 and Lockwood Drive - All lanes closed

Barre Street between Wentworth Street and Broad Street - All lanes closed

South Market Street between Church Street and State Street - All lanes closed

Coastal Charleston and Colleton Counties are under a coastal flood advisory until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said tide in the Charleston Harbor peaked at 7.85 feet and will slowly drain out of the next couple of hours. He says street more streets may close downtown and some may not improve until after 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.