Coastal flooding, chilly and breezy for the rest of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A developing storm system off the Southeast coast will bring the threat of wet weather and coastal flooding as we head into the weekend. Coastal flooding is already a concern in advance of this storm system due to astronomical(King) tides and a persistent NE breeze resulting in much higher than normal tides. Numerous streets were forced to close temporarily this morning in Downtown Charleston and many more will have to close over the next couple days. The tides of greatest concern will be the morning high tide cycles on Friday(8:48AM), Saturday(9:40 AM) and Sunday. The wind direction will determine the severity of the flooding. Any veering in an onshore(NE or E) direction would create significant flooding concerns along the South Carolina coastline. Right now, it appears the wind will stay out of the N and NNE which is less of an onshore wind. We’ll keep you posted!

Clouds have started to move into the Lowcountry and it will be a cloudy, chilly and breezy stretch of weather over the next couple days. Peeks of sun are possible but most of the time will be cloudy. A weak disturbance will pass north of us today and may be enough to produce one or two light rain showers. Most of you will stay dry with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. The rain chance will stay low on Friday as an area of low pressure develops in the Gulf of Mexico and begins to move across Florida. Moisture will start to move into our area Friday with the chance of rain increasing overnight. Showers will be possible on Saturday but the track of the low is still TBD. A track closer to the coast would mean more rain with a track farther offshore resulting in only a few showers near the coast. Sunshine will return on Sunday and temps will return to the 70s next week.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a PM Shower. High 59.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mainly Dry. Breezy. High 59.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Showers Possible. Breezy. High 58.

SUNDAY: Turning Sunny. High 66.

