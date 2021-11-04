Deputies arrest suspect for gunfight at Wando gas station that injured 2 people

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have announced an arrest for a gunfight at a Wando gas station that they say injured the gunman and one other person.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said Lee James Brown-Johnson was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was locked up at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center after receiving treatment at an area hospital.

The shooting took place on Monday at the Spinx gas station on 2627 Highway 41 where responding deputies found a victim suffering a gunshot wound to his face. A report by the sheriff’s office states that the shooting was captured entirely on the business’ surveillance cameras.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting victim and one other person were at their car at the gas station when the suspect’s vehicle arrived; both vehicles were parked at the vacuum station.

Investigators say the shooting victim walked towards Brown-Johnson’s vehicle and appeared on surveillance to be saying something to him.

“Brown-Johnson then reached into his vehicle and pulled out an AR-15 rifle and pointed it at the victim,” BCSO officials said. “The victim then pulled a firearm out of his waistband in self-defense.”

A report states that Brown-Johnson and the victim fired shots at each other and were both injured in the shooting. Brown-Johnson suffered a gunshot wound to his foot.

According to deputies, Brown-Johnson fled from the scene of the shooting, but his vehicle was quickly located by patrol deputies in the area of 2617 Cainhoy Road.

“While executing a search warrant, detectives were able to locate the AR-15 rifle used in the shooting,” BCSO officials said.

“The injuries received by the victim do not appear to be life threatening at this time,” the sheriff’s office said. “The shooting continues to be investigated by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.”

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said Lee James Brown-Johnson was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. (BCSO)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.