SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FAA ad warns air passengers to behave or face consequences

By CNN
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Federal Aviation Administration has a serious warning for airline passengers in a new ad.

The video highlights a criminal case the agency sent to the Justice Department.

It outlines an actual fine issued to an unruly passenger and says “You don’t want this letter.”

This comes as airline worker unions have been pressuring the government to get tougher on violence on commercial flights.

But the FAA doesn’t have the power to prosecute criminal cases. They can only assess civil fines up to $37,000.

Most of the passengers end up walking free.

Of the more than 5,000 passenger complaints the FAA received this year, it has sent just 37 of the so-called “most egregious cases” to the Justice Department for prosecution.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced a plan Wednesday to move Roper Hospital away from the...
Roper St. Francis plans to move hospital from Charleston peninsula
Charleston Police Cheif Luther Reynolds says he plans to undergo treatment for cancer following...
Charleston Police chief shares cancer diagnosis
.
Report: Former Summerville police sergeant had stolen evidence money in his pants
There were no statewide elections in South Carolina Tuesday, but voters in some Lowcountry...
ELECTION RESULTS: Race results for Lowcountry elections
The Charleston Police Department arrested Terrance Clarence Sumter on Wednesday. He was charged...
Cops: Motorist arrested after firing gun at man on scooter in downtown Charleston

Latest News

Yellowstone series inspired truck
‘Yellowstone’ superfan turns heads with pickup inspired by TV show
Key points of new Biden COVID-19 vaccination rule for private businesses.
New workplace vaccination rule takes effect Jan. 4
Raven Saunders, a graduate of Burke High School, won a silver medal at the Summer Olympics in...
Olympic Medalist Raven Saunders will serve as grand marshal for Emancipation Parade
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said the state will fight the Biden...
SC attorney general on feds' vaccine mandate: ‘This is garbage’
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher