Midlands students sent to hospital after eating drug-infused candy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two students were sent to the hospital from a Midlands school after eating drug-infused candy.

Richland County School District One officials said that two Hand Middle School students were taken to the hospital on Tuesday after eating gummies that police say contained drugs.

The administration at HMS was notified by the school’s resource officer that a student had consumed narcotics allegedly given to her by the student.

The Columbia Police Department has charged a student with possession of hash oil. The student was released to his parents, according to officials.

The school’s administration is investigating the incident.

According to the principal, the students are at home and doing well.

