MUSC begins COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thursday was the first day that MUSC began administering Pfizer vaccines for kids ages 5-11 at three area clinics, and more are expected to open up in the coming days.

11-year-old Lucy Harper said one of her friends got COVID-19, and she said that made her want the shot even more.

“It was really a moment where I was like, ’Oh my god. It’s really serious,’” Harper said.

MUSC says the pediatric vaccine is the same as the one given to teens and adults, but children will receive a smaller dose of 10 micrograms instead of the 30 micrograms that are given to adults.

10-year-old Matthew Moye said getting his COVID vaccine made him feel “free.”

“If you get vaccinated, you get to do more activities, like run,” Moye said.

“Today, I feel much better because I’m vaccinated, and I don’t have to wear the mask anymore,” 8-year-old Jaimi Ingram said.

Also at the clinic today were therapy dogs, Gabbana and Dakota. The dogs were there to bring kids a sense of comfort.

11-year-old Ethan O’Neal has a message for kids worried about getting the shot.

“It just feels like Jello going into your skin. That’s how it feels like. You shouldn’t be scared,” he said.

MUSC says they are also working with the Charleston County School district to offer after school clinics throughout the district.

MUSC Vaccine Schedule for kids 5-11 (FROM MUSC)

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 4:

180 Lockwood Blvd., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

ART Pharmacy, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SJCH Pharmacy, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Rutledge Tower Pharmacy, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday/Tuesday/Thursday/Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday/Saturday/Sunday.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 5:

Summey Medical Pavilion tents, 3–8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 8:

Charleston International Airport, 3–8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

