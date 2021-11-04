SC Lottery
Police: Early-morning N. Charleston chase reached speeds above 110 mph.

Robert Darnell Nowell is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension, first offense, according to jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 33-year-old man is facing a pair of charges after North Charleston Police say he led them on a high-speed chase.

Robert Darnell Nowell is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension, first offense, according to jail records.

The charges stem from an incident that began Thursday at approximately 2:42 a.m. in the area of North Rhett Avenue and I-526, an incident report states.

Police say they attempted a traffic stop on the driver of a vehicle displaying a suspended license tag but the driver failed to stop.

The report states the driver, later identified as Nowell, turned onto Remount Road toward Rivers Avenue and the pursuit continued down Remount at speeds of more than 110 mph.

The driver turned into a property in the 1800 block of Remount Road and got out of the vehicle, the report states.

Police say he was then taken into custody.

Jail records state a judge set bail at $30,000 for the failure to stop charge.

He was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

