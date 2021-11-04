Police: Man working as delivery driver robbed and killed in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston investigators say a West Ashley murder victim was a man who was working as a delivery driver when he was robbed and killed.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 20-year-old Robert Traynham who died on Wednesday night from a gunshot wound.
Detectives arrested Robbie Lee Singleton of Adams Run who is charged with murder and armed robbery.
The investigation began at 9:11 p.m. on Wednesday when police officers responded to the 1700 block of Ashley River Road for gunshots.
When they arrived, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
“The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was subsequently pronounced deceased,” CPD officials said.
