Police: Man working as delivery driver robbed and killed in West Ashley

Charleston investigators say a West Ashley murder victim was a man who was working as a...
Charleston investigators say a West Ashley murder victim was a man who was working as a delivery driver when he was robbed and killed.
By Ray Rivera
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston investigators say a West Ashley murder victim was a man who was working as a delivery driver when he was robbed and killed.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 20-year-old Robert Traynham who died on Wednesday night from a gunshot wound.

Detectives arrested Robbie Lee Singleton of Adams Run who is charged with murder and armed robbery.

The investigation began at 9:11 p.m. on Wednesday when police officers responded to the 1700 block of Ashley River Road for gunshots.

When they arrived, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

“The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was subsequently pronounced deceased,” CPD officials said.

Authorities arrested Robbie Lee Singleton of Adams Run. He was charged with murder and armed...
Authorities arrested Robbie Lee Singleton of Adams Run. He was charged with murder and armed robbery.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

