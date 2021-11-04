Police: One person dead following road rage incident in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police say one person is dead following a road rage incident Thursday night.

Shortly before 5:20 p.m., police responded to Montague Avenue near Ezekiel Avenue for a traffic collision and shots fired.

When officers arrived they found a victim deceased from a gunshot injury, and several witnesses on scene.

According to NCPD officials, the person who fired shots was detained.

Investigators said that preliminary reports state that the shots were fired after a road rage incident.

“Police continue to investigate the incident and traffic is disrupted in the area, as portions of Montague Ave are closed,” North Charleston police said.

