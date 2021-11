ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Provisional ballots counted on the Isle of Palms have confirmed a new mayor.

Phillip Pounds was elected as mayor of Isle of Palms after provisional ballots were counted.

Election officials counted nine of the 17 provisional ballots on Thursday bringing the vote totals to 1,011 for Pounds and 933 for Ryan Buckhannon.

NOW: Phillip Pounds is the next Mayor of IOP



9 of 17 provisional ballots were counted bringing the totals to:



Pounds: 1,011

Buckhannon: 933 — Danielle Seat (@DanielleSeat) November 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.