Record Number of Riders Register for LOWVELO Bike Ride

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina says a record 808 riders are registered for Saturday’s LOWVELO bike ride to raise money for cancer research at the Hollings Cancer Center.

Dr. Raymond DuBois, Director of the Hollings Cancer Center, says the race is a good cause to try to help anyone that has been affected by cancer.

“It’s bringing together people from all parts of the community, medical center and others to join in and raise to support to help find cures for cancer,” DuBois said.

The race is returning to an in-person event this year after going virtual last year due to the pandemic and includes four different lengths that riders can choose from ranging from 10 miles to 100 miles. Additionally, the event is offering a virtual option for those that want to get their miles in at home.

Each rider that signs up commits to raise a certain amount of money based on the distance they register for.

“100% goes to research programs at Hollings,” DuBois said. “It’s just a very important cause and it helps us develop innovative research programs.”

Hollings Cancer Center is the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in the state and one of only 71 nationwide and DuBois says the money raised during LOWVELO help researchers develop new techniques to battle cancer.

“These funds allow us to invest in really high risk, high reward areas that are going to pay off in the future,” DuBois said. “We do get grants from the federal government but those are usually more for well-established research that has expected results. This really gives us a venture fund we can invest in real exciting projects we think are going to pay off.”

The Cancer Center says there will be an estimated 33,030 cases of cancer diagnosed this year with almost 11,000 deaths and the treatments developed from the funds raised during this fundraiser will help allow those battling cancer to do so without the need to travel.

“People don’t have to go to other states or other places to get that kind of care,” DuBois said. “They can get it right here where they are close to their families and don’t have to travel.”

MUSC says you are still able to register for the ride this weekend and also register to volunteer at lowvelo.org.

“Cancer impacts everyone,” DuBois said. “This really helps the local folks that are dealing with it to get treating here and have the best treatment possible with the most cutting edge technology.”

