SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC reports more than 700 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

DHEC reported 727 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, which included 420 confirmed through PCR tests...
DHEC reported 727 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, which included 420 confirmed through PCR tests and another 307 detected through rapid tests.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s latest batch of COVID-19 tests revealed a jump in new cases.

DHEC reported 727 cases, which included 420 confirmed through PCR tests and another 307 detected through rapid tests. The total is nearly 250 higher than Wednesday’s total.

The agency reported 34 new deaths, 28 confirmed and another six listed as probable. That was down slightly from Wednesday’s 37 deaths.

The deaths included three in Lowcountry counties. Berkeley and Georgetown Counties each reported one confirmed death while Beaufort County reported one probable death.

The results came from 16,839 tests with a positive rate of 4.9%, down from Wednesday’s 6.3%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 901,314 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 722,081 cases detected using PCR tests and 179,233 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 13,832 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 11,955 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,877 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

Since the pandemic began, the state has administered almost 11.9 million COVID tests.



Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced a plan Wednesday to move Roper Hospital away from the...
Roper St. Francis plans to move hospital from Charleston peninsula
Charleston Police Cheif Luther Reynolds says he plans to undergo treatment for cancer following...
Charleston Police chief shares cancer diagnosis
.
Report: Former Summerville police sergeant had stolen evidence money in his pants
There were no statewide elections in South Carolina Tuesday, but voters in some Lowcountry...
ELECTION RESULTS: Race results for Lowcountry elections
A woman is facing several charges in connection to a drug and weapons case in Socastee.
Woman charged after Horry County police seize guns, drugs, body armor

Latest News

The Colleton County School District has already put out a bid for an architect to take a look...
Colleton County plans to turn abandoned school into 6th grade academy
Michael Frederick, 62, says running is what has helped him in his 59-year fight against diabetes.
Local Type 1 Diabetic Prepares for New York City Marathon
Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday that businesses will not face an increase in the state's...
SC’s unemployment tax rate won’t go up in 2022, McMaster says
Phillip Pounds was elected as mayor of Isle of Palms after provisional ballots were counted.
Pounds wins Isle of Palms mayor’s race