SC reports more than 700 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s latest batch of COVID-19 tests revealed a jump in new cases.

DHEC reported 727 cases, which included 420 confirmed through PCR tests and another 307 detected through rapid tests. The total is nearly 250 higher than Wednesday’s total.

The agency reported 34 new deaths, 28 confirmed and another six listed as probable. That was down slightly from Wednesday’s 37 deaths.

The deaths included three in Lowcountry counties. Berkeley and Georgetown Counties each reported one confirmed death while Beaufort County reported one probable death.

The results came from 16,839 tests with a positive rate of 4.9%, down from Wednesday’s 6.3%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 901,314 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 722,081 cases detected using PCR tests and 179,233 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 13,832 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 11,955 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,877 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

Since the pandemic began, the state has administered almost 11.9 million COVID tests.







