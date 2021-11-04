SC Lottery
Some Lowcountry animal shelters at capacity

By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Some animal shelters across the Lowcountry say they have reached capacity.

Dorchester Paws says they’ve taken in 748 animals in the last 62 days or an average of 15 animals per day.

In response, the shelter is not taking any more animals until Monday at noon.

They are offering supplies and resources until they reopen.

Shelter staff says it’s not just a hard situation for those working there, but those animals living there as well.

April Howard, DoO Dorchester Paws

“We are full so that creates extra added stress on the animals who are in an unfamiliar situation,” Dorchester Paws Director of Operations April Howard said. “It’s loud. It’s scary. They don’t know what’s going on around them, as well it’s stressful for an already short staff.”

The shelter is offering a “name your own adoption fee” incentive for dogs, cats and kittens through Sunday. to increase adoptions. They are also looking for fosters and donations.

In Berkeley County, the Berkeley Animal Center says they are also in need of people to foster, volunteer and adopt.

The shelter says they have 85 dogs and 123 cats on-site as well as animals in foster care.

Berkeley Animal Center is also offering deals for adoptions including $20 for adult cats and dogs, and $50 for kittens.

