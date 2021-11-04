Stingrays beat Greenville behind Bednard’s 24-save shutout

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – One goal is all it took for the South Carolina Stingrays (2-1-0-0) as they defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-3-0-0) on the back of Ryan Bednard’s 24-save shutout at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The Amped Electric power play clicked for the first time this season when forward Ryan Dmowski found the back of the net en route to a 1-0 lead late into the opening stanza. Jordan Subban picked up his third assist in the first three games, while Andrew Cherniwchan tallied his 145th career assist, moving within four assists of Pierre-Luc O’Brien for 6th all-time in Stingrays history.

A more physical second period saw the Rays kill off three consecutive man advantages for the Swamp Rabbits through the first nine minutes and ended with a fight.

Two penalties six seconds apart gave the Swamp Rabbits a 5-on-3 opportunity for 1:54 late in the 3rd period, but the Stingrays didn’t allow a single shot, limiting Greenville to one total shot in the final six minutes of the contest despite over two minutes of a man advantage.

Bednard (1-1-0-0) earned his first shutout of the season after a 24-save performance in the victory. Bednard led the league with four shutouts last season in a Greenville uniform.

The Stingrays play a home-and-home against the Jacksonville Icemen this Saturday and Sunday. The team will travel to Jacksonville this Saturday, November 6th for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop before returning to the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday for Undie Sunday presented by Gildan at 3:05 p.m.