Stoney Field improvements set to be finished in spring

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A historic football stadium in downtown Charleston now has a brand-new field.

For years, the community in Charleston has been hearing about plans to renovate Stoney Field, and now, it’s finally nearing completion.

The stadium was built in 1964 and over time, the field started to sink and began seeing lots of ponding. The City of Charlestons Director of Parks and Capital Projects, Jason Kronsberg, says the surface sank almost three feet.

But now, there’s a new synthetic turf field already in place and the blacktop around the field will soon be a rubber track.

Kronsberg says the turf field will be much more sustainable, and allow them to host more games.

“This is our first synthetic turf field in the city and of any of our athletic fields,” Kronsberg said. “So, it’ll be a little bit of a learning curve for us, they still take maintenance, they still take long-range planning, but we’re just excited to see how it holds up and be able to program it to maximum capacity.

He says the city’s recreation department will be hosting youth and adult football, soccer, and lacrosse at Stoney Field and it’s the official field for Burke High School football.

This project is an expanded partnership with the Charleston County School District. CCSD paid for the turf field and the city treated and re-covered the stadium seating, added new lights, and for the first time ever, they added heat and air conditioning to the locker rooms.

“Lots of people have been asking for it. We were all ready,” Kronsberg said. “Lots of people have been asking for it. It’s just been an exercise in funding and budgeting. So it was good to be able to work with the school district and do a joint-use from a cost-share point of view to get this project done.”

Kronsberg says a new scoreboard is also expected soon.

He adds there will be a new entry plaza to the field to make it more inviting and a new gravel parking lot with an enhanced drainage system.

Kronsberg says they hope to be finished and hosting games at the new Stoney Field this Spring.

