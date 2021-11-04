WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster making announcement about state unemployment tax rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster and state employment officials announced Thursday the state’s unemployment tax rate for employers will not increase in 2022.

Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey said the announcement is a huge benefit to employers and the state’s economy.

“Employers today can spend their money focusing on getting employees,” he said. “They don’t have to spend their money focusing on higher taxes from us.”

He said the state has 107,000 posted jobs at SCDEW’s website and the state’s unemployment rate is still dropping.

Ellzey said the state’s unemployment rate is 4.1%, compared with the national average of 4.8%.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

