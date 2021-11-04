SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster making announcement about state unemployment tax rate

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster and state employment officials announced Thursday the state’s unemployment tax rate for employers will not increase in 2022.

Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey said the announcement is a huge benefit to employers and the state’s economy.

“Employers today can spend their money focusing on getting employees,” he said. “They don’t have to spend their money focusing on higher taxes from us.”

He said the state has 107,000 posted jobs at SCDEW’s website and the state’s unemployment rate is still dropping.

Ellzey said the state’s unemployment rate is 4.1%, compared with the national average of 4.8%.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced a plan Wednesday to move Roper Hospital away from the...
Roper St. Francis plans to move hospital from Charleston peninsula
Charleston Police Cheif Luther Reynolds says he plans to undergo treatment for cancer following...
Charleston Police chief shares cancer diagnosis
.
Report: Former Summerville police sergeant had stolen evidence money in his pants
There were no statewide elections in South Carolina Tuesday, but voters in some Lowcountry...
ELECTION RESULTS: Race results for Lowcountry elections
A woman is facing several charges in connection to a drug and weapons case in Socastee.
Woman charged after Horry County police seize guns, drugs, body armor

Latest News

Phillip Pounds was elected as mayor of Isle of Palms after provisional ballots were counted.
Pounds wins Isle of Palms mayor’s race
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Coastal flooding leads to road closures downtown
The stadium was built in 1964 and over time, the field started to sink and began seeing lots of...
Stoney Field improvements set to be finished in spring
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Stoney Field improvements set to be finished in spring