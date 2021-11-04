SC Lottery
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

By Collin Maxwell, Alex Onken, Christian Piekos and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A woman came upon the grim discovery of three bodies inside a home in the early hours of Thursday.

Dispatchers first got the call just before 2 a.m., KSLA reported.

Police said a mother of one of the residents checked the back door to the building. That’s when, police say, she discovered the bodies of two males and a female, all shot to death.

One of the victims was a 12-year-old boy.

Shreveport Police detectives are on the scene and believe the incident is domestic in nature. The nature of the deaths is currently unknown.

“Right now, we developed a suspect (profile) that we put out a BOLO on,” said Cpt. Jerry Oglee. “Driving a possibly burgundy 2016 Dodge Journey, and that’s who we’re looking for.”

The officer added that the male suspect has a violent criminal history and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are not sure if the suspect is still in the area or is traveling south.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

