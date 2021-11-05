Authorities identify woman fatally shot in North Charleston road rage

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was fatally shot in a road rage incident in North Charleston.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 32-year-old Christina Colon from Mt. Pleasant died on Thursday at 5:29 p.m. on 1551 East Montague Avenue from a gunshot wound.

The North Charleston Police Department have arrested 24-year-old Parker Norman Gour who was charged with manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers also arrested 24-year-old Austin Blayne Faltermeir; Colon was a passenger in Faltermeir’s car. Faltermeir faces charges of first-degree assault and battery and unlawful conduct towards a child.

According to police, the incident began when Faltermeir was involved in a separate collision which Gour witnessed which led to Gour following Faltermeir.

Investigators say Faltermeir’s vehicle then collided with Gour’s vehicle which led to Gour firing a gun into Faltermeir’s vehicle which killed a passenger identified as Colon.

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 24-year-old Parker Norman Gour (right) who was charged with manslaughter and 24-year-old Austin Blayne Faltermeier (left) charged with first-degree assault and battery. (CCDC)

Incident began with report of I-26 collision

NCPD officials reported that the whole thing began when Faltermeir, who was driving a Honda Civic with a female passenger and child, was involved in a separate collision on I-26 in which Gour witnessed.

A report states that Gour, who was driving a Mazda 6, then pursued Faltermeir which led to a collision involving both men’s vehicles.

Both vehicles then left the highway and got onto East Montague Avenue, according to police.

Investigators said Faltermeir then collided with Gour’s car at which time Gour fired a pistol into the passenger side of Faltermeir’s vehicle which resulted in a passenger’s death.

Police officers became involved at 5:20 p.m. when they responded to East Montague Avenue and Ezekiel Avenue for a report of a vehicle collision and shooting.

When officers arrived they found a deceased woman who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Both Faltermeir and Gour were booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Shortly before 5:20 p.m., police responded to Montague Avenue near Ezekiel Avenue for a traffic collision and shots fired. (Live 5 News)

