Charleston County School District to offer COVID-19 vaccines for students ages 5-11

By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says they will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to students ages 5-11 later this month.

Ten afterschool clinics have been set up by the district to administer the two-shot Pfizer vaccine.

The district says they are partnering with local medical organizations and children will need signed permission and approval from their parent or legal guardian.

The full list of clinics being offered by the district can be found on their website.

The program is only for Charleston County School District students.

