Charleston VA holds event to vaccinate at-risk veterans in North Charleston

By Reinaldo Llerena
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - At-risk veterans in North Charleston received COVID-19 and flu shots courtesy of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

The event, held at the VA Community Resource and Referral Center of City Hall Lane, began at 9 a.m. and ended at noon, Friday.

Hospital officials said they expected to vaccinate around 100 veterans during the event.

“Today was about serving at risk veterans,” Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System spokesperson Wayne Capps said. “Instead of veterans having to come here, we went out into the community, and we looked to take care of those veterans who might not be able to come down to the hospital and be served, so we even provided transportation for the veterans to come to the vaccine clinic. Our goal is to take care as many veterans as we can.”

Veterans who participated in the event had the option to receive their first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine as well as Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

Booster shots from the vaccine manufacturers were also available to veterans.

VA officials said veterans who did not take part in Wednesday’s event can get their shots at their downtown Charleston hospital on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Those veterans who got their shots on Wednesday also received a Walmart gift card and a free lunch.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

