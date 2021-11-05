Coastal storm to bring tidal flooding, rain and high winds!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong coastal storm will bring the threat of coastal flooding, heavy rain and high winds over the next 24 to 48 hours. The storm is developing in the eastern Gulf of Mexico this morning and will make its way across Florida and off our coast by the start to the weekend. Clouds have already moved in and rain will start to head our way by later this afternoon and into the evening. Any showers will be light through this evening but a few pocked of heavier rain may develop by tomorrow morning. Saturday looks like a nasty weather day with cloudy skies, off and on rain all day, chilly temperatures and breezy, if not windy, conditions. Wind gusts 20-30 mph possible inland with gusts over 40 mph possible along the coast. Rainfall amounts of 1-3″ are possible with the heaviest rain near the coast. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s at best! The weather will start to improve Saturday night and Sunday as this storm pulls away from the coastline. Morning clouds, and a few spotty showers, will give way to partial clearing by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s on Sunday. Sunshine will follow for early next week with temperatures climbing into the 70s by Tuesday.

COASTAL FLOODING: Tidal flooding will continue to be a big concern as we head through the weekend. King tides and a persistent northeasterly wind has led to coastal flooding over the last few days. A COASTAL FLOOD WARNING is in effect until Noon Friday. Minor flooding is possible this evening as we approach high tide. High tide in the Charleston Harbor is around 9PM. Another round of more significant flooding is likely Saturday morning. The situation could be exacerbated by any rainfall that occurs near the time of high tide. An offshore wind may try to develop Saturday morning which could help to limit the severity of the flooding. Regardless. another significant coastal flood with the ability to close numerous streets is likely Saturday morning.

TODAY: Cloudy and Chilly. Breezy with Showers Late. High 58.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, rainy, chilly and windy. High 55.

SUNDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Showers possible early. High 64.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 69.

