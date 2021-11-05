Crews respond to early morning Colleton Co. fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An early morning fire destroyed motors, transmissions and a storage building Friday, authorities said.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says fire from the building could be seen from two miles away as they responded to the 600 block of Phillips Road around 3:47 a.m.

Firefighters say most of the building had collapsed and the fire had spread to nearby woods when they arrived.

Crews say the owner of the building told them the vent pipe on a wood-burning stove had been replaced the day before and a fire had been started in the stove earlier due to the cold weather. The owner attempted to extinguish the fire and was treated at the scene by paramedics for burns on his hands before being transported to a hospital.

Crew members used a deck gun and several hand lines to extinguish the fire.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.