Crossing officer hit by vehicle in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A school crossing officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Andrew Knapp says the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. near Moultrie Middle School in Mount Pleasant.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating.

