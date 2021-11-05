SC Lottery
Crossing officer hit by vehicle in Mount Pleasant

A school crossing officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning, the...
A school crossing officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A school crossing officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Andrew Knapp says the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. near Moultrie Middle School in Mount Pleasant.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating.

