Detectives arrest another teenager suspected of robbing, killing delivery driver in W. Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston Police Department have arrested another teenager who is suspected of robbing and killing a delivery driver in West Ashley.

On Friday afternoon, police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old in connection to the killing of 20-year-old Robert Traynham on Ashley River Road. The teenager was charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police officers have already arrested a 16-year-old and Robbie Lee Singleton of Adams Run who each face charges of murder and armed robbery.

The investigation began at 9:11 p.m. on Oct. 27 when police officers responded to the 1700 block of Ashley River Road for gunshots.

When they arrived, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

“The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was subsequently pronounced deceased,” CPD officials said.

Authorities arrested Robbie Lee Singleton of Adams Run. He was charged with murder and armed robbery. (CCDC)

