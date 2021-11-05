SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Detectives arrest another teenager suspected of robbing, killing delivery driver in W. Ashley

Detectives with the Charleston Police Department have arrested another teenager who is...
Detectives with the Charleston Police Department have arrested another teenager who is suspected of robbing and killing a delivery driver in West Ashley.(Live 5 News)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston Police Department have arrested another teenager who is suspected of robbing and killing a delivery driver in West Ashley.

On Friday afternoon, police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old in connection to the killing of 20-year-old Robert Traynham on Ashley River Road. The teenager was charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police officers have already arrested a 16-year-old and Robbie Lee Singleton of Adams Run who each face charges of murder and armed robbery.

The investigation began at 9:11 p.m. on Oct. 27 when police officers responded to the 1700 block of Ashley River Road for gunshots.

When they arrived, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

“The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was subsequently pronounced deceased,” CPD officials said.

Authorities arrested Robbie Lee Singleton of Adams Run. He was charged with murder and armed...
Authorities arrested Robbie Lee Singleton of Adams Run. He was charged with murder and armed robbery.(CCDC)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 5:20 p.m., police responded to Montague Avenue near Ezekiel Avenue for a traffic...
Cops: Motorists arrested after woman fatally shot in road rage incident
Charleston investigators say a West Ashley murder victim was a man who was working as a...
Police: Man working as delivery driver robbed and killed in West Ashley
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said Lee James Brown-Johnson was arrested and charged with...
Deputies arrest suspect for gunfight at Wando gas station that injured 2 people
Gov. Henry McMaster has issued an executive order barring any state cabinet agency from issuing...
McMaster issues order barring state agencies from enforcing vaccine mandates
Robert Darnell Nowell is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and driving under...
Police: Early-morning N. Charleston chase reached speeds above 110 mph.

Latest News

At-risk veterans in North Charleston received COVID-19 and flu shots courtesy of the Ralph H....
Charleston VA holds event to vaccinate at-risk veterans in North Charleston
Several King Street businesses are banning together to form the King Street Business...
Downtown businesses banning together to improve iconic King Street
Shortly before 5:20 p.m., police responded to Montague Avenue near Ezekiel Avenue for a traffic...
Cops: Motorists arrested after woman fatally shot in road rage incident
In addition to strong winds, rainfall amounts of between one and three inches are possible,...
FIRST ALERT: Expect rain, strong winds Saturday