Detectives arrest another teenager suspected of robbing, killing delivery driver in W. Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston Police Department have arrested another teenager who is suspected of robbing and killing a delivery driver in West Ashley.
On Friday afternoon, police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old in connection to the killing of 20-year-old Robert Traynham on Ashley River Road. The teenager was charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Police officers have already arrested a 16-year-old and Robbie Lee Singleton of Adams Run who each face charges of murder and armed robbery.
The investigation began at 9:11 p.m. on Oct. 27 when police officers responded to the 1700 block of Ashley River Road for gunshots.
When they arrived, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
“The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was subsequently pronounced deceased,” CPD officials said.
