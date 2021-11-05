Dorchester District 2 board member suspended by governor enters pre-trial intervention program

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester District 2 school board member who was suspended by Gov. Henry McMaster has entered a pre-trial intervention program.

Lawyers for Barbara Crosby released a statement saying that their client entered the program in connection with charges she faced regarding an incident at a school’s parking lot on Sept. 1. The charges stem from an incident where Crosby allegedly left her great-grandchildren in a car as she was late to a board meeting which she later walked out of.

“I have applied for Pre-Trial Intervention and I am grateful to Solicitor Pascoe and Sheriff Knight for granting my application,” Crosby said. “I deeply regret my actions of September 1, 2021. I look forward to completing the program and putting this matter behind me.”

Her lawyers say Crosby’s application has been accepted into the program and she has begun taking classes.

McMaster’s executive order on Crosby’s suspension was in response to Crosby being indicted on Sept 16. by a grand jury on two charges of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

Both counts of the indictment against Crosby state that she left the children inside of a motorized vehicle without adequate supervision.

Crosby would walk out of the Dorchester District 2 meeting and talk with Live 5′s Raphael James in a video interview.

She made international news when she answered a COVID-19 question posed by James by saying, “God decides who lives or dies.”

