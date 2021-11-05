SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Expect rain, strong winds Saturday

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry could see wind gusts Saturday of more than 35 mph.

The combination of strong winds and rain prompted the Live 5 Weather team to declare Saturday a First Alert Weather Day.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said forecast models show wind gusts of up to 43 mph for Folly Beach by midday Saturday, 39 mph for Beaufort, 36 mph for Walterboro, and 34 mph in Moncks Corner.

Expect off-and-on rain all day along with chilly temperatures.

Rainfall amounts of between one and three inches are possible, with the heaviest amounts along the coast.

Moderate to major coastal flooding is expected with the Saturday morning and Sunday morning high tides, with minor coastal flooding during the Saturday evening high tide. There is also the potential for high surf and beach erosion Saturday.

The weather will start to improve Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 5:20 p.m., police responded to Montague Avenue near Ezekiel Avenue for a traffic...
Cops: Motorists arrested after woman fatally shot in road rage incident
Charleston investigators say a West Ashley murder victim was a man who was working as a...
Police: Man working as delivery driver robbed and killed in West Ashley
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said Lee James Brown-Johnson was arrested and charged with...
Deputies arrest suspect for gunfight at Wando gas station that injured 2 people
Gov. Henry McMaster has issued an executive order barring any state cabinet agency from issuing...
McMaster issues order barring state agencies from enforcing vaccine mandates
Robert Darnell Nowell is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and driving under...
Police: Early-morning N. Charleston chase reached speeds above 110 mph.

Latest News

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Coastal storm to bring tidal flooding, rain and high winds!
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Rain, gusty winds expected Saturday
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Flooding Expected Friday Morning... Windy & Cold!