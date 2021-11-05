FIRST ALERT: Expect rain, strong winds Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry could see wind gusts Saturday of more than 35 mph.

The combination of strong winds and rain prompted the Live 5 Weather team to declare Saturday a First Alert Weather Day.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said forecast models show wind gusts of up to 43 mph for Folly Beach by midday Saturday, 39 mph for Beaufort, 36 mph for Walterboro, and 34 mph in Moncks Corner.

Expect off-and-on rain all day along with chilly temperatures.

Rainfall amounts of between one and three inches are possible, with the heaviest amounts along the coast.

Moderate to major coastal flooding is expected with the Saturday morning and Sunday morning high tides, with minor coastal flooding during the Saturday evening high tide. There is also the potential for high surf and beach erosion Saturday.

The weather will start to improve Saturday night.

