FIRST ALERT: Some Lowcountry roads close because of flooding
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several roads are beginning to close because of flooding, police say.
A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Charleston until 11 a.m.
Here are the roads authorities say are either partially blocked or closed:
City of Charleston
- 4th Street - All Lanes Closed
- Calhoun Street (Between Courtenay and Pitt) - Lanes partially blocked
- Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue - All lanes closed
- Hagood Avenue (between slightly north of Fishburne Street to Spring Street) - All lanes closed
- Lockwood Drive (Between Wentworth and Broad) - All lanes closed
- South Market Street (Between Meeting Street and East Bay Street) - All lanes closed
- St. Andrews Boulevard Ramp (Between U.S. 17 and St. Andrews Boulevard) - All lanes closed
- Washington Street (Laurens and Hassell) - All lanes closed
- Washington Street (at Society Street) - All lanes closed
Mount Pleasant
- Long Point Road (near Boone Hall) - Standing water on roadway; Police are working to divert traffic.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
