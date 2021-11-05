FIRST ALERT: Some Lowcountry roads close because of flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several roads are beginning to close because of flooding, police say.

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Charleston until 11 a.m.

COASTAL FLOOD WARNING: The tide gauge just hit 8.00' in the Charleston Harbor. This is the threshold for major flood stage! This is the highest tide since December 16, 2020. We're starting to see street closures increase in Downtown Charleston. Avoid flooded roads! pic.twitter.com/ZYo345HgqD — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) November 5, 2021

Here are the roads authorities say are either partially blocked or closed:

City of Charleston

4th Street - All Lanes Closed

Calhoun Street (Between Courtenay and Pitt) - Lanes partially blocked

Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue - All lanes closed

Hagood Avenue (between slightly north of Fishburne Street to Spring Street) - All lanes closed

Lockwood Drive (Between Wentworth and Broad) - All lanes closed

South Market Street (Between Meeting Street and East Bay Street) - All lanes closed

St. Andrews Boulevard Ramp (Between U.S. 17 and St. Andrews Boulevard) - All lanes closed

Washington Street (Laurens and Hassell) - All lanes closed

Washington Street (at Society Street) - All lanes closed

Mount Pleasant

Long Point Road (near Boone Hall) - Standing water on roadway; Police are working to divert traffic.

FIRST ALERT: COASTAL FLOOD WARNING🌊



A Coastal Flood Warning has been issued for Coastal Colleton and Charleston counties. Tidal flooding is likely between 8-11AM. High tide is close to 9AM in the Charleston Harbor. Numerous street closures are likely in Downtown Charleston. pic.twitter.com/nBzd1oAQWC — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) November 5, 2021

