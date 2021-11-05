SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Some Lowcountry roads close because of flooding

Several roads are beginning to close because of flooding, police say.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several roads are beginning to close because of flooding, police say.

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Charleston until 11 a.m.

Here are the roads authorities say are either partially blocked or closed:

City of Charleston

  • 4th Street - All Lanes Closed
  • Calhoun Street (Between Courtenay and Pitt) - Lanes partially blocked
  • Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue - All lanes closed
  • Hagood Avenue (between slightly north of Fishburne Street to Spring Street) - All lanes closed
  • Lockwood Drive (Between Wentworth and Broad) - All lanes closed
  • South Market Street (Between Meeting Street and East Bay Street) - All lanes closed
  • St. Andrews Boulevard Ramp (Between U.S. 17 and St. Andrews Boulevard) - All lanes closed
  • Washington Street (Laurens and Hassell) - All lanes closed
  • Washington Street (at Society Street) - All lanes closed

Mount Pleasant

  • Long Point Road (near Boone Hall) - Standing water on roadway; Police are working to divert traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

