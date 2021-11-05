Gamecocks Win Exhibition Over Benedict

SC Lottery
South Carolina defeated Benedict in an exhibition on Thursday(South Carolina Athletics)
By South Carolina Athletics
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Gamecock men’s basketball team posted a 101-76 victory over Benedict on Thursday night at Colonial Life Arena in exhibition play. Columbia native James Reese V led all scorers with 21 points behind nine made field goals in the contest.

Senior guard Erik Stevenson added 14 points for the Gamecocks behind four makes from beyond the arc, and rookie guard Devin Carter added 13. Tajh Green led four Tigers in double figures with 16 points and nine rebounds.

The teams traded buckets in the early going before a 3 from Ja’Von Benson gave Carolina a 19-15 upperhand at the 12 minute mark of the first half. Back-to-back makes from beyond the arc by Reese would push the Carolina lead to double figures at 34-22 with just under seven minutes remaining in the first half, and solid play on both ends of the court would see the Gamecocks hold a 54-39 advantage at the half.

Carolina hit 22-of-39 (56.4%) of its attempts from the floor in the opening half, with Reese V connecting on 7-of-8 from the floor, including a trio of 3s.

The Gamecock lead grew in the second half behind another strong offensive performance, as Carolina connected on 21-of-37 (56.8%) attempts from the field.

Sophomore forward Josh Gray had 10 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the contest, and freshman guard Jacobi Wright dished out a game high six assists for Carolina.

South Carolina opens the 2021-22 season when it hosts USC Upstate next Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Colonial Life Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET with the game set for broadcast on SEC Network+.

