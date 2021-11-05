Joe Bessinger steps down as head football coach at RB Stall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Stall head football coach Joe Bessinger has stepped down as the leader of the Warriors the coach announced on Friday afternoon.

Bessinger has been with the team for 8 seasons.

Well, the cat's out of the bag. I have stepped down as head football coach at RB Stall High School. It was not an easy decision, but one that I feel is best for me and my family as well as what's best for the program. — Joe Bessinger (@CoachBessinger) November 5, 2021

Generally considered one of the toughest 5-A jobs in the state, Bessinger and the school struggled being in a Region along with the likes of Ft. Dorchester and Summerville.

Stall was a 3-A school when Bessinger took over in 2014, moved to 4-A in 2016 and 2 years after that made the move up to 5-A.

Overall, Bessinger went 9-64 as the Stall head coach. In 4 seasons of playing in Class 5-A, the Warriors only had 1 win over another 5-A school. That was the season finale in 2019 over Ashley Ridge, also the last game the team has won overall.

