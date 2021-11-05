SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Joe Bessinger steps down as head football coach at RB Stall

Stall head football coach Joe Bessinger stepped down from the position on Friday
Stall head football coach Joe Bessinger stepped down from the position on Friday(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Stall head football coach Joe Bessinger has stepped down as the leader of the Warriors the coach announced on Friday afternoon.

Bessinger has been with the team for 8 seasons.

Generally considered one of the toughest 5-A jobs in the state, Bessinger and the school struggled being in a Region along with the likes of Ft. Dorchester and Summerville.

Stall was a 3-A school when Bessinger took over in 2014, moved to 4-A in 2016 and 2 years after that made the move up to 5-A.

Overall, Bessinger went 9-64 as the Stall head coach. In 4 seasons of playing in Class 5-A, the Warriors only had 1 win over another 5-A school. That was the season finale in 2019 over Ashley Ridge, also the last game the team has won overall.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 5:20 p.m., police responded to Montague Avenue near Ezekiel Avenue for a traffic...
Cops: Motorists arrested after woman fatally shot in road rage incident
Charleston investigators say a West Ashley murder victim was a man who was working as a...
Police: Man working as delivery driver robbed and killed in West Ashley
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said Lee James Brown-Johnson was arrested and charged with...
Deputies arrest suspect for gunfight at Wando gas station that injured 2 people
Gov. Henry McMaster has issued an executive order barring any state cabinet agency from issuing...
McMaster issues order barring state agencies from enforcing vaccine mandates
Robert Darnell Nowell is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and driving under...
Police: Early-morning N. Charleston chase reached speeds above 110 mph.

Latest News

Atlanta Braves parade
LIVE: Champion Braves hold 2-part parade celebrating past, present
High School Football
Lowcountry high school football playoffs - Round 1
VIDEO: Baptist Hill beats Scott's Branch in 1-A playoffs
VIDEO: Baptist Hill beats Scott's Branch in 1-A playoffs
VIDEO: Ft. Dorchester beats Berkeley in 1st round of playoffs
VIDEO: Ft. Dorchester beats Berkeley in 1st round of playoffs