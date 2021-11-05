Joe Bessinger steps down as head football coach at RB Stall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Stall head football coach Joe Bessinger has stepped down as the leader of the Warriors the coach announced on Friday afternoon.
Bessinger has been with the team for 8 seasons.
Generally considered one of the toughest 5-A jobs in the state, Bessinger and the school struggled being in a Region along with the likes of Ft. Dorchester and Summerville.
Stall was a 3-A school when Bessinger took over in 2014, moved to 4-A in 2016 and 2 years after that made the move up to 5-A.
Overall, Bessinger went 9-64 as the Stall head coach. In 4 seasons of playing in Class 5-A, the Warriors only had 1 win over another 5-A school. That was the season finale in 2019 over Ashley Ridge, also the last game the team has won overall.
