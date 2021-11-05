Lowcountry high school football playoffs - Round 1
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
5-A - 1st round
Ft. Dorchester 39, Berkeley 13 F/Thursday - Zolten Osborne threw 2 TD passes as the Patriots advance to Round 2. They’ll host the winner of Chapin and Carolina Forest next week.
Summerville at Goose Creek
Stratford at West Ashley
Ashley Ridge at Cane Bay
4-A - 1st round
James Island at West Florence
3-A - 1st round
Lake City at Oceanside Collegiate
Lakewood at Hanahan
Bishop England at Camden
2-A - 1st round
Mullins at Philip Simmons
Pelion at Timberland
Woodland at Andrews
1-A - 1st round
Baptist Hill 56 Scott’s Branch 20 - The Bobcats overcame a slow start, being down 14-0 in the 2nd quarter to advance. They’ll host the winner of Green Sea Floyds and Allendale-Fairfax next week.
Cross at CE Murray
St. John’s at Carvers Bay
SCISA 3-A - 1st round
Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud
First Baptist at Hammond
SCISA 1-A - 1st round
Lee Academy at Dorchester Academy
St. John’s Christian at Calhoun Academy
Colleton Prep at Thomas Sumter
