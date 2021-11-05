Lowcountry high school football playoffs - Round 1

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

5-A - 1st round

Ft. Dorchester 39, Berkeley 13 F/Thursday - Zolten Osborne threw 2 TD passes as the Patriots advance to Round 2. They’ll host the winner of Chapin and Carolina Forest next week.

Summerville at Goose Creek

Stratford at West Ashley

Ashley Ridge at Cane Bay

4-A - 1st round

James Island at West Florence

3-A - 1st round

Lake City at Oceanside Collegiate

Lakewood at Hanahan

Bishop England at Camden

2-A - 1st round

Mullins at Philip Simmons

Pelion at Timberland

Woodland at Andrews

1-A - 1st round

Baptist Hill 56 Scott’s Branch 20 - The Bobcats overcame a slow start, being down 14-0 in the 2nd quarter to advance. They’ll host the winner of Green Sea Floyds and Allendale-Fairfax next week.

Cross at CE Murray

St. John’s at Carvers Bay

SCISA 3-A - 1st round

Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud

First Baptist at Hammond

SCISA 1-A - 1st round

Lee Academy at Dorchester Academy

St. John’s Christian at Calhoun Academy

Colleton Prep at Thomas Sumter

