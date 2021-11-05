SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lowcountry high school football playoffs - Round 1

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

5-A - 1st round

Ft. Dorchester 39, Berkeley 13 F/Thursday - Zolten Osborne threw 2 TD passes as the Patriots advance to Round 2. They’ll host the winner of Chapin and Carolina Forest next week.

Summerville at Goose Creek

Stratford at West Ashley

Ashley Ridge at Cane Bay

4-A - 1st round

James Island at West Florence

3-A - 1st round

Lake City at Oceanside Collegiate

Lakewood at Hanahan

Bishop England at Camden

2-A - 1st round

Mullins at Philip Simmons

Pelion at Timberland

Woodland at Andrews

1-A - 1st round

Baptist Hill 56 Scott’s Branch 20 - The Bobcats overcame a slow start, being down 14-0 in the 2nd quarter to advance. They’ll host the winner of Green Sea Floyds and Allendale-Fairfax next week.

Cross at CE Murray

St. John’s at Carvers Bay

SCISA 3-A - 1st round

Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud

First Baptist at Hammond

SCISA 1-A - 1st round

Lee Academy at Dorchester Academy

St. John’s Christian at Calhoun Academy

Colleton Prep at Thomas Sumter

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 5:20 p.m., police responded to Montague Avenue near Ezekiel Avenue for a traffic...
Cops: Motorists arrested after woman fatally shot in road rage incident
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said Lee James Brown-Johnson was arrested and charged with...
Deputies arrest suspect for gunfight at Wando gas station that injured 2 people
Charleston investigators say a West Ashley murder victim was a man who was working as a...
Police: Man working as delivery driver robbed and killed in West Ashley
Gov. Henry McMaster has issued an executive order barring any state cabinet agency from issuing...
McMaster issues order barring state agencies from enforcing vaccine mandates
Officials with the City of Charleston are urging motorists to prepare for flooding anticipated...
City of Charleston urging motorists to prepare for anticipated flooding

Latest News

VIDEO: Baptist Hill beats Scott's Branch in 1-A playoffs
VIDEO: Baptist Hill beats Scott's Branch in 1-A playoffs
VIDEO: Ft. Dorchester beats Berkeley in 1st round of playoffs
VIDEO: Ft. Dorchester beats Berkeley in 1st round of playoffs
South Carolina defeated Benedict in an exhibition on Thursday
Gamecocks Win Exhibition Over Benedict
The Stingrays move to 2-1 on the season with a 1-0 win over Greenville
Stingrays beat Greenville behind Bednard’s 24-save shutout