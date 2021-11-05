SC Lottery
Mount Pleasant woman dies from injuries in Charleston Co. accident

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a woman has died from her injuries following a car accident that happened earlier this week in Charleston County.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 96-year-old Billie Floyd from Mount Pleasant died at the Medical University of South Carolina on Thursday at 5:56 p.m. from injuries she suffered from a car accident on Monday at 1:50 p.m.

The accident happened on Savannah Highway and Parkers Ferry Road in the Hollywood area.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

