Report: Employee fatally shot in the face after gun store owner mistakes real gun for BB gun

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators in Berkeley County say an employee at a gun store was fatally shot in the face after the store owner mistook a real gun for a BB gun.

It happened Tuesday evening at Coastal Firearms on 1161 Cainhoy Road.

The responding deputy reported that when he arrived the victim was being treated at the lobby of the store for a gunshot wound to his lower face. The deputy spoke with the owner who said he accidentally shot the victim after mistaking his personal weapon for a BB gun.

The owner handed a Glock 17 and magazine to the deputy after being asked where the involved firearm was located.

About 20 minutes later, emergency responders told deputies that the victim had died.

A witness who was inside the business said he heard a “loud bang” like a gun being fired, and turned to see the victim falling to the ground. The witness told investigators he then removed the victim’s revolver from his side holster and secured it on the counter.

The witness provided aid to the victim until emergency responders arrived.

