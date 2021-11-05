SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Report: Employee fatally shot in the face after gun store owner mistakes real gun for BB gun

Investigators in Berkeley County say an employee at a gun store was fatally shot in the face...
Investigators in Berkeley County say an employee at a gun store was fatally shot in the face after the store owner mistook a real gun for a BB gun.(Google Maps)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators in Berkeley County say an employee at a gun store was fatally shot in the face after the store owner mistook a real gun for a BB gun.

It happened Tuesday evening at Coastal Firearms on 1161 Cainhoy Road.

The responding deputy reported that when he arrived the victim was being treated at the lobby of the store for a gunshot wound to his lower face. The deputy spoke with the owner who said he accidentally shot the victim after mistaking his personal weapon for a BB gun.

The owner handed a Glock 17 and magazine to the deputy after being asked where the involved firearm was located.

About 20 minutes later, emergency responders told deputies that the victim had died.

A witness who was inside the business said he heard a “loud bang” like a gun being fired, and turned to see the victim falling to the ground. The witness told investigators he then removed the victim’s revolver from his side holster and secured it on the counter.

The witness provided aid to the victim until emergency responders arrived.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 5:20 p.m., police responded to Montague Avenue near Ezekiel Avenue for a traffic...
Cops: Motorists arrested after woman fatally shot in road rage incident
Charleston investigators say a West Ashley murder victim was a man who was working as a...
Police: Man working as delivery driver robbed and killed in West Ashley
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said Lee James Brown-Johnson was arrested and charged with...
Deputies arrest suspect for gunfight at Wando gas station that injured 2 people
Gov. Henry McMaster has issued an executive order barring any state cabinet agency from issuing...
McMaster issues order barring state agencies from enforcing vaccine mandates
Robert Darnell Nowell is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and driving under...
Police: Early-morning N. Charleston chase reached speeds above 110 mph.

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 24-year-old Parker Norman Gour (right) who was...
Authorities identify woman fatally shot in North Charleston road rage
Authorities say a woman has died from her injuries following a car accident that happened...
Mount Pleasant woman dies from injuries in Charleston Co. accident
Several King Street businesses are banding together to form the King Street Business...
Downtown businesses banding together to improve iconic King Street
A screen capture of video showing Barbara Crosby walking from a Dorchester District 2's parking...
Dorchester District 2 board member suspended by governor enters pre-trial intervention program