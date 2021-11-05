SC Lottery
SC reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s latest batch of COVID-19 tests revealed another jump in new cases.

DHEC reported 825 cases, which included 560 confirmed through PCR tests and another 265 detected through rapid tests. The total is nearly 100 higher than Thursday’s total.

The agency reported nine new deaths, six confirmed and another three listed as probable. That was down from Thursday’s 34 deaths.

The nine deaths only included one in Lowcountry counties with Beaufort County reporting one probable death.

The results came from 21,853 tests with a positive rate of 5.6%, up from Thursday’s 4.9%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 902,329 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 722,791 cases detected using PCR tests and 179,538 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 13,841 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 11,962 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,879 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

Since the pandemic began, the state has administered almost 11.9 million COVID tests.



