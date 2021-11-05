SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Scott: ‘We won’t stand’ for Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott joined 41 of his Senate colleagues in an effort to nullify a new federal...
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott joined 41 of his Senate colleagues in an effort to nullify a new federal vaccine mandate that would affect approximately 80 million workers.(Adam Mintzer)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott joined 41 of his Senate colleagues in an effort to nullify a new federal vaccine mandate that would affect approximately 80 million workers.

A release from Scott’s office states the senators hope to use the Congressional Review Act to eliminate the rule announced Thursday by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration which would mandate that workers at private businesses with more than 100 employees either be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face weekly COVID-19 tests.

“President Biden is placing an undue burden on business and workers who have already faced so many difficulties throughout the pandemic,” Scott said. “This is a time when we should be working together to get our economy going again—not tearing people from their livelihoods. Forcing a federal mandate on Americans will only decrease trust in our nation’s vaccines and harm small businesses just as they are getting back on their feet. My colleagues and I will not stand for what is simply another Washington power-grab.”

The Republican lawmaker said the rule threatens to worsen the current labor shortage and further disrupt supply chains.

Scott called the mandate “unacceptable” and said it “warrants review by Congress.”

OSHA implemented the rule through an Emergency Temporary Standard, Scott’s office says.

The Congressional Review Act allows Congress to overturn certain federal agency regulations and actions through a joint resolution of disapproval, Scott’s office says. If a joint resolution of disapproval is approved by both houses of Congress and signed by the president, or if Congress successfully overrides a presidential veto, the rule would be invalidated.

Scott’s release states that fellow South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham also joined in the disapproval of the mandate.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Thursday that blocked state agencies from implementing or enforcing a vaccine mandate.

According to the governor’s office, additionally, the order directs every agency in state government to immediately notify the Office of the Governor and the Office of the South Carolina Attorney General upon receiving any communication or directives from the Biden Administration concerning COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

“We have been stunned at the overreach of the Biden Administration,” McMaster said earlier on Thursday. “Stunned is the word. I have never seen a president go out of bounds as much, out of bounds of the law, as this one.”

McMaster called vaccine mandates from the White House “blatantly unconstitutional” and said on Twitter they “are forcing South Carolinians to choose between a vaccine and their jobs.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 5:20 p.m., police responded to Montague Avenue near Ezekiel Avenue for a traffic...
Cops: Motorists arrested after woman fatally shot in road rage incident
Charleston investigators say a West Ashley murder victim was a man who was working as a...
Police: Man working as delivery driver robbed and killed in West Ashley
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said Lee James Brown-Johnson was arrested and charged with...
Deputies arrest suspect for gunfight at Wando gas station that injured 2 people
Gov. Henry McMaster has issued an executive order barring any state cabinet agency from issuing...
McMaster issues order barring state agencies from enforcing vaccine mandates
Robert Darnell Nowell is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and driving under...
Police: Early-morning N. Charleston chase reached speeds above 110 mph.

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: McMaster issues order barring state agencies from enforcing vaccine mandates
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: McMaster issues order barring state agencies from enforcing vaccine mandates
Gov. Henry McMaster has issued an executive order barring any state cabinet agency from issuing...
McMaster issues order barring state agencies from enforcing vaccine mandates
Phillip Pounds was elected as mayor of Isle of Palms after provisional ballots were counted.
Phillip Pounds wins Isle of Palms mayor’s race