Social media post prompts increased security at Berkeley Middle School

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District says it has increased security at Berkeley Middle School over a social media post.

District spokesperson Katie Tanner said the post in question has since been deleted.

Principal Mike Wilkerson sent a message to parents earlier Friday about the post, which he said was shared “for a short time” early Friday morning “concerning safety at Berkeley Middle.”

District officials have not provided details about what in the post prompted the security concerns.

