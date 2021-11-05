SC Lottery
Social media post prompts increased security at Berkeley Middle School

The Berkeley County School District says it has increased security at Berkeley Middle School over a social media post.
The Berkeley County School District says it has increased security at Berkeley Middle School over a social media post.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District says it has increased security at Berkeley Middle School over a social media post.

District spokesperson Katie Tanner said the post in question has since been deleted.

Principal Mike Wilkerson sent a message to parents earlier Friday about the post, which he said was shared “for a short time” early Friday morning “concerning safety at Berkeley Middle.”

District officials have not provided details about what in the post prompted the security concerns.

