Weather threat forces cancellation of Charleston Veterans Day Parade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizers announced they have canceled Saturday’s Charleston Veterans Day Parade because of expected rain and flooding.

Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System Director and CEO Scott Isaacks called it a “difficult decision.”

“Every year we look forward to honoring our Lowcountry Veterans with the parade celebration,” he said. “However, this year, with the inclement weather, we must put the safety of our parade participants and community first and cancel the parade.”

The parade was to have begun at noon at the corner of East Bay and Market Streets and continued to Colonial Lake.

There is no reschedule time or date for the parade, Charleston VA officials said.

However, they plan to post a special message for Veterans on the health system’s Facebook page next week.

