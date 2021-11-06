6 displaced by apartment fire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An apartment fire in North Charleston Saturday displaced six, officials said.

North Charleston Fire Department Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh says firefighters responded to an apartment building in the 6900 block of Rivers Avenue and saw smoke coming from a second-story window. Firefighters say a sprinkler head had extinguished a majority of the fire and they were able to complete the extinguishment and stop the sprinkler’s water flow.

Juulazadeh says all occupants had evacuated and two adults and four children were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is providing assistance.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation. No injuries were reported.

