SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

6 displaced by apartment fire in North Charleston

An apartment fire in North Charleston Saturday displaced six, officials said.
An apartment fire in North Charleston Saturday displaced six, officials said.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An apartment fire in North Charleston Saturday displaced six, officials said.

North Charleston Fire Department Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh says firefighters responded to an apartment building in the 6900 block of Rivers Avenue and saw smoke coming from a second-story window. Firefighters say a sprinkler head had extinguished a majority of the fire and they were able to complete the extinguishment and stop the sprinkler’s water flow.

Juulazadeh says all occupants had evacuated and two adults and four children were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is providing assistance.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 5:20 p.m., police responded to Montague Avenue near Ezekiel Avenue for a traffic...
Cops: Motorists arrested after woman fatally shot in road rage incident
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 24-year-old Parker Norman Gour (right) who was...
Authorities identify woman fatally shot in North Charleston road rage
Investigators in Berkeley County say an employee at a gun store was fatally shot in the face...
Report: Employee fatally shot in the face after owner mistakes real gun for BB gun
Detectives with the Charleston Police Department have arrested another teenager who is...
Detectives arrest another teenager suspected of robbing, killing delivery driver in W. Ashley
A screen capture of video showing Barbara Crosby walking from a Dorchester District 2's parking...
Dorchester District 2 board member suspended by governor enters pre-trial intervention program

Latest News

Despite the cold and rainy weather, people took to their bicycles and hit the road Saturday...
Bicyclists brave the weather to raise money for cancer research
Coastal flooding resulted in many roads becoming impassible during high tide Nov. 6, 2021.
FIRST ALERT: Roadways begin to reopen as tide recedes
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man in reference...
Officers seek public’s help identifying man
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Weather forces changes to LOWVELO routes