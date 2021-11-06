SC Lottery
Bicyclists brave the weather to raise money for cancer research

Despite the cold and rainy weather, people took to their bicycles and hit the road Saturday morning for Lowvelo, an annual fundraiser for research at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite the cold and rainy weather, people took to their bicycles and hit the road Saturday morning for Lowvelo, an annual fundraiser for research at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center.

Officials said 100 percent of the money raised at the event goes directly to lifesaving cancer research.

Dr. David Zaas, the CEO of MUSC Health, is a cancer survivor himself.

This was his first time riding in Lowvelo, and he said it was moving for everything to come full circle and to help fundraise after beating cancer with the help of MUSC’s research.

“It’s really kind of emotional,” he said. “I was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2017. I had a bone marrow transplant from my then-13-year-old son. I benefited from the research and innovation that we’re talking about. But so many people today are in the middle of their battle. They’re in the middle of that fight. I know everyone out here is fighting for someone, has a family that’s impacted. And I realize how fortunate I am.”

While a record number of riders signed up for the event and raised money, not everyone physically rode the route Saturday because of the weather.

Some folks did participate by riding on a stationary bike with groups today as well.

Dr. Marvella Ford is a professor at MUSC who also participated in Lowvelo. She said she was pleased to see the number of people coming out for the event.

“This is great for the community so that everyone can feel a part of the cancer discoveries that will be made,” she said. “For the future people and the lives that will be saved in the future, the new therapies that will be discovered as a result, everyone in the community can be a part of that. As someone who’s been diagnosed with breast cancer twice, I’m especially committed and thankful just to be out here riding.”

