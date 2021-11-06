SC Lottery
Charleston County Democratic Party holds Blue Jamboree

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With hopes to “energize” and “motivate” local voters, The Charleston County Democratic Party held their annual Blue Jamboree Saturday.

Words of enthusiasm from the Charleston County Democratic Party at their annual Blue Jamboree today in North Charleston – as area democrats hope to secure wins in 2022.

{Greg Perry /// Chair, Charleston County Democratic Party}

“Today is a group of individuals coming to be energized, to be motivated to go out next year to make certain that we get a democrat in the governor’s mansion, to make certain that we get a democrat in the US Senate representing South Carolina,” Charleston County Democratic Party Chair Greg Perry said.

The four-hour event featured food trucks, live music, the “blue jam village” with organizations from across the state, and many speakers- who hoped to motivate area voters for next year’s elections.

State Representative JA Moore was one of those speakers. He said the biggest message of today’s event- is that the work is not over, despite having a democrat in the White House.

“I want to tell all people whether you’re democrat, republican, independent, never voted before- that the democratic party here in Charleston and across the state and country, we have a place for you,” he said

Also taking the podium today was former US senator from Alabama Doug Jones, former US representative Joe Cunningham, and DNC Chair Jaime Harrison.

“The tip of the spear here in South Carolina is here in the Lowcountry, in Charleston. You all are helping to reshape the state. You all are helping to transform the state.”

