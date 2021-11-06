SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

City of Charleston preparing for weekend tidal flooding

By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston announced preparations in anticipation of tidal flooding in low-lying areas of the city.

In preparation for Saturday’s high tides, city officials say the city’s stormwater and public service departments have transitioned to rain day operations and have been working to clear storm drains off existing debris and inspecting existing check valves for blockages to ensure they are able to work efficiently during high tide.

The Charleston Fire Department has staffed two high water vehicles in order to assist with water rescues and the Charleston Police Department has pre-positioned barriers in known flood areas to allow “safe and efficient” road closures on Saturday.

The Live 5 weather team has declared Saturday a First Alert Weather Day due to a combination of strong winds and rain.

Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman says high tide is forecast at more than eight feet at 9:40 a.m.

A coastal flood warning is in effect for coastal Charleston and Colleton Counties until noon Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 5:20 p.m., police responded to Montague Avenue near Ezekiel Avenue for a traffic...
Cops: Motorists arrested after woman fatally shot in road rage incident
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 24-year-old Parker Norman Gour (right) who was...
Authorities identify woman fatally shot in North Charleston road rage
Detectives with the Charleston Police Department have arrested another teenager who is...
Detectives arrest another teenager suspected of robbing, killing delivery driver in W. Ashley
Investigators in Berkeley County say an employee at a gun store was fatally shot in the face...
Report: Employee fatally shot in the face after owner mistakes real gun for BB gun
Charleston investigators say a West Ashley murder victim was a man who was working as a...
Police: Man working as delivery driver robbed and killed in West Ashley

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man in reference...
Officers seek public’s help identifying man
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Weather forces changes to LOWVELO routes
Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina announced changes to Saturday’s LOWVELO...
Weather forces changes to LOWVELO routes
In addition to strong winds, rainfall amounts of between one and three inches are possible,...
FIRST ALERT: Expect rain, strong winds Saturday