City of Charleston preparing for weekend tidal flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston announced preparations in anticipation of tidal flooding in low-lying areas of the city.

In preparation for Saturday’s high tides, city officials say the city’s stormwater and public service departments have transitioned to rain day operations and have been working to clear storm drains off existing debris and inspecting existing check valves for blockages to ensure they are able to work efficiently during high tide.

The Charleston Fire Department has staffed two high water vehicles in order to assist with water rescues and the Charleston Police Department has pre-positioned barriers in known flood areas to allow “safe and efficient” road closures on Saturday.

The Live 5 weather team has declared Saturday a First Alert Weather Day due to a combination of strong winds and rain.

Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman says high tide is forecast at more than eight feet at 9:40 a.m.

A coastal flood warning is in effect for coastal Charleston and Colleton Counties until noon Saturday.

