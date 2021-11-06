SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Downtown Charleston faces flooding from King Tides

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Director of Emergency Management Shannon Scaff said this has been one of the highest King Tide events he’s seen in the city since he started work here.

“Tomorrow morning, around you know between 9 and say 11, it’s gonna be kind of a mess out there on some of our roads,” Scaff said.

According to the city, the average tide height in Charleston is about 5.5 feet.

Scaff said between the years of 1922 and 2014, there were fourteen times the city saw tides over eight feet. Since 2015, there has been twenty-three instances of 8-foot tides or higher.

“What that tells us is these are increasing in numbers over the years and we’re just getting busier and busier in terms of the saltwater inundation that happens with King Tide,” Scaff said.

Scaff says there will be increased numbers of police on staff this weekend that will be prepared to close roads, as he says the threat of precipitation could aggravate tidal induced flooding.

“If you see a barricade, please do not go around it. If you happen to see standing water and a barricade hasn’t made its way out to the road yet, please don’t try to try your luck and go plowing through that salt water,” he said.

Scaff also is urging motorists to give yourself extra time if you’re traveling on Saturday, and to be prepared to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 5:20 p.m., police responded to Montague Avenue near Ezekiel Avenue for a traffic...
Cops: Motorists arrested after woman fatally shot in road rage incident
Charleston investigators say a West Ashley murder victim was a man who was working as a...
Police: Man working as delivery driver robbed and killed in West Ashley
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said Lee James Brown-Johnson was arrested and charged with...
Deputies arrest suspect for gunfight at Wando gas station that injured 2 people
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 24-year-old Parker Norman Gour (right) who was...
Authorities identify woman fatally shot in North Charleston road rage
Gov. Henry McMaster has issued an executive order barring any state cabinet agency from issuing...
McMaster issues order barring state agencies from enforcing vaccine mandates

Latest News

Several King Street businesses are banding together to form the King Street Business...
Downtown businesses banding together to improve iconic King Street
A newly released report states that there are racial disparities involving the North Charleston...
Report finds racial disparities involving North Charleston police; chief releases video in response
At-risk veterans in North Charleston received COVID-19 and flu shots courtesy of the Ralph H....
Charleston VA holds event to vaccinate at-risk veterans in North Charleston
Investigators in Berkeley County say an employee at a gun store was fatally shot in the face...
Report: Employee fatally shot in the face after gun store owner mistakes real gun for BB gun