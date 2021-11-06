Downtown Charleston faces flooding from King Tides

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Director of Emergency Management Shannon Scaff said this has been one of the highest King Tide events he’s seen in the city since he started work here.

“Tomorrow morning, around you know between 9 and say 11, it’s gonna be kind of a mess out there on some of our roads,” Scaff said.

According to the city, the average tide height in Charleston is about 5.5 feet.

Scaff said between the years of 1922 and 2014, there were fourteen times the city saw tides over eight feet. Since 2015, there has been twenty-three instances of 8-foot tides or higher.

“What that tells us is these are increasing in numbers over the years and we’re just getting busier and busier in terms of the saltwater inundation that happens with King Tide,” Scaff said.

Scaff says there will be increased numbers of police on staff this weekend that will be prepared to close roads, as he says the threat of precipitation could aggravate tidal induced flooding.

“If you see a barricade, please do not go around it. If you happen to see standing water and a barricade hasn’t made its way out to the road yet, please don’t try to try your luck and go plowing through that salt water,” he said.

Scaff also is urging motorists to give yourself extra time if you’re traveling on Saturday, and to be prepared to find an alternate route.

