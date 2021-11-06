SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Coastal flooding closing downtown roads Saturday morning

By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Coastal flooding and high tides are causing flooding and road closures around downtown Charleston Saturday morning.

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Charleston until noon.

Here are the roads authorities say are partially blocked or closed:

Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue - All lanes closed

Hagood Avenue between Fishburne and Spring Streets - All lanes closed

Lockwood Drive between Wentworth Street and Broad Street - All lanes closed

Lockwood Drive between Spring and Fishburne Streets - Lanes partially blocked

South Market Street between Church and State Streets - All Lanes Closed

Saint Andrews Boulevard ramp - All lanes closed

North Market Street between Concord and East Bay Streets - All lanes closed

US Highway 17 off-ramp at Lockwood Drive - All lanes closed

Barre Street between Calhoun and Broad Streets - All lanes closed

Broad Street between Barre and Ashley Streets - All lanes closed

Cherry Street between US 17 and Bee Street - All lanes closed

