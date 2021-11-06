FIRST ALERT: Coastal flooding closing downtown roads Saturday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Coastal flooding and high tides are causing flooding and road closures around downtown Charleston Saturday morning.
A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Charleston until noon.
Here are the roads authorities say are partially blocked or closed:
Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue - All lanes closed
Hagood Avenue between Fishburne and Spring Streets - All lanes closed
Lockwood Drive between Wentworth Street and Broad Street - All lanes closed
Lockwood Drive between Spring and Fishburne Streets - Lanes partially blocked
South Market Street between Church and State Streets - All Lanes Closed
Saint Andrews Boulevard ramp - All lanes closed
North Market Street between Concord and East Bay Streets - All lanes closed
US Highway 17 off-ramp at Lockwood Drive - All lanes closed
Barre Street between Calhoun and Broad Streets - All lanes closed
Broad Street between Barre and Ashley Streets - All lanes closed
Cherry Street between US 17 and Bee Street - All lanes closed
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.