Advertisement

Officers seek public’s help identifying man

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man in reference to a strong-arm robbery incident.

Authorities say the incident occurred Oct. 21 in downtown Charleston at King and Warren Streets.

Detectives describe the suspect as a white male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with an average build and brown hair.

The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man in reference to a strong-arm robbery incident.(Charleston Police Department)

Anyone who knows the identity of the man, or has information that may assist detectives in identifying the man is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-577-7434 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

