Officers seek public’s help identifying man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man in reference to a strong-arm robbery incident.

Authorities say the incident occurred Oct. 21 in downtown Charleston at King and Warren Streets.

Detectives describe the suspect as a white male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with an average build and brown hair.

Anyone who knows the identity of the man, or has information that may assist detectives in identifying the man is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-577-7434 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

