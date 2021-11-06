Report finds racial disparities involving North Charleston police; chief releases video in response

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A newly released report states that there are racial disparities involving the North Charleston Police Department’s interaction with the community and states that not all officers have embraced the importance of community policing, something the report says the department has emphasized.

CNA, a non-profit research organization, released the racial bias audit on Friday which assesses the police department’s policies and procedures.

According to the audit, community members have “substantial concerns” regarding the department’s police presence and perceived “over-enforcement” of certain individuals, community groups, and neighborhoods.

Police Chief Reggie Burgess responded to the report in a video posted on YouTube, saying that because the city is diverse, crimes that happen in neighborhoods are not the same and require a different level of police presence and different law enforcement “strategies.”

“We are in that community because we are trying to service the victim who has reported that crime,” Burgess said. “When you look at the data in the CNA audit you will find that we are not driven by a color nor agenda. We are simply driven by the crime that occurs in our communities.”

Another key finding of CNA’s report stated that many people in the community did not file complaints even after a negative experience with police, and reported that the complaint process is “confusing” to most people.

The community also expressed a desire to better understand the roles and operations of the police department, according to the report.

“Change is happening, but it doesn’t happen overnight,” Burgess said. “As long as the community in law enforcement work together at all times. We can make things better for the citizens of North Charleston.”

The report also found that the community has high confidence in Chief Reggie Burgess, citing his work to engage with the community.

In addition, the report states the department has a strong commitment to “hiring and retaining personnel that reflect the ethnic, racial, and gender composition of the North Charleston community.”

“They have an established plan to specifically recruit women and people of color,” the report stated.

You can read the full CNA audit below and watch Chief Burgess’ response to the report below.

