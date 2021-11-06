SC Lottery
Weather forces changes to LOWVELO routes

By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina announced changes to Saturday’s LOWVELO event due to weather.

Officials say some routes were altered to keep participants safe due to high winds and inclement weather.

Officials are asking participants who signed up for the longer routes to switch to the 43-mile route that leaves from the Isle of Palms instead of The Citadel’s Hagood Stadium.

The 43-mile route leaves from the Isle of Palms at 8::30 a.m. and goes to Bethel AME Church before returning to the Isle of Palms. The first call for the ride is at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The shorter ride will still leave from the Isle of Palms and riders can choose to do one or two laps. The start time for the shorter route is scheduled for 9 a.m. with riders needing to be off the course by 11 a.m. and first call at 8:30 a.m.

Officials say all riders must wear a helmet and are encouraged to dress for chilly, windy weather.

Volunteers for the event are asked to report to the Isle of Palms venue and will be reassigned if they were scheduled to work at Hagood Stadium.

Riders and volunteers have two parking options on the Isle of Palms:

Option 1:

Isle of Palms County Park

1 14th Ave

Isle of Palms, SC 29451

Option 2:

Municipal Lot B

Public Parking

1490 Ocean Blvd

Isle of Palms, SC 29451

LOWVELO organizers say riders can also choose to join a stationary cycling class held under a covered tent.

