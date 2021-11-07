SC Lottery
Baker lifts NC A&T over Charleston Southern 21-18

Two fourth-quarter touchdowns pulled Charleston Southern to within one score but the Buccaneers were unable to fully overcome the deficit in dropping a 21-18 decision to North Carolina A&T Saturday afternoon in Big South action.(Charleston Southern Football)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kashon Baker ran for two touchdowns, special teams added a score and North Carolina A&T defeated Charleston Southern 21-18 on Saturday.

Joseph Stuckey intercepted a pass near midfield to secure the game with 1:27 to play for the Aggies (4-5, 3-3 Big South).

On a third-and-9 play from its own 7, the Aggies gained 92 yards as Jalen Fowler found Bhayshul Tuten for a catch-and-run. Baker punched it in on the next play.

On it’s next possession, Charleston Southern was punting from its 30 when the snap went over the punter’s head and Jazir Station recovered it in the end zone.

Baker pushed the lead to 21-3 with a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Kyris Barnett and Jack Chambers had rushing touchdowns for the Buccaneers (3-5, 2-4) in the fourth quarter.

